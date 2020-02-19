NICU nurse cares for baby, finds out dad was patient 30 years ago

Send this page to someone via email

A New Jersey hospital employee nursed a premature boy back to health; decades later, she’s doing the same for his son.

Zayne Caldwell was born 10 weeks early on Jan. 30, much to the surprise of his parents, Renata Freydin and David Caldwell, 33.

“It came out of nowhere and I just started having contractions,” Freydin, 34, told CNN. “He wasn’t having any of it. He wanted to come out.”

After his birth, he was admitted to the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) at The Children’s Hospital At Saint Peter’s University Hospital.

As most parents do, they look for similarities. While looking through old baby photos of Caldwell, Freydin noticed a particularly eerie similarity — the nurse in her fiancé’s baby photo looked just like the one caring for Zayne.

“I saw the picture and I knew right away it was nurse Lissa,” Freydin said. “He didn’t believe me and said ‘no way, it’s not possible.'”

Renata Freydin and David Caldwell were surprised to discover that nurse Lissa McGowan was caring for their baby boy, decades after caring for Caldwell. Renata Franklin/Facebook

They discovered that nurse Lissa McGowan cared for Caldwell more than 30 years ago, and was now looking after Zayne.

“We brought the [photo] in and two of the other nurses confirmed that it was [McGowan],” Caldwell, a professional wedding photographer, told Good Morning America . “And my fiancé lost it and was like, ‘I told you it was her.'”

“It’s 33 years later and this does not happen every day,” he added. “She was the only nurse in my baby book. My baby book came apart and the photo stayed in there.”

David Caldwell and Renata Freydin welcomed their first child 10 weeks early. The NICU nurse, who took care of Caldwell decades ago, also is caring for their baby boy. Renata Franklin/Facebook

The new mom shared the amazing news on Facebook on Saturday, writing: “The reason I know her is because I swore she was the nurse that had been taking care of our baby boy for the past three days! David didn’t believe me.”

She continued: “We brought the picture to the hospital where other nurses confirmed it was her! Yesterday (Valentine’s Day) she was back at work and taking care of our little nugget again so we had to recreate the picture.”

Freydin shared the original photo, along with their recreated version, featuring baby Zayne, McGowan and Caldwell, holding up the original photograph.

