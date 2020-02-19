Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Weather

Snow squall watch in effect for Barrie, Orillia, Midland areas: Environment Canada

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted February 19, 2020 11:46 am
According to Environment Canada, 10 to 15 centimetres of snow are possible by Thursday morning, with an additional two to four centimetres possible on Thursday as the squalls weaken.
According to Environment Canada, 10 to 15 centimetres of snow are possible by Thursday morning, with an additional two to four centimetres possible on Thursday as the squalls weaken. AP Photo/The Herald-Palladium, Don Campbell

A snow squall watch is in effect for Barrie, Collingwood, Orillia, Midland, Hillsdale, Coldwater, Washago, Orr Lake and Lagoon City, Environment Canada says.

Snow squalls are expected to develop over Lake Huron and Georgian Bay Wednesday morning.

As the wind changes Wednesday afternoon, the squalls are expected to move over the area and continue into the night.

READ MORE: Southern Georgian Bay OPP say people driving too fast for winter road conditions

According to Environment Canada, 10 to 15 centimetres of snow are possible by Thursday morning, with an additional two to four centimetres possible on Thursday as the squalls weaken.

The federal weather agency says visibility will likely be reduced in times of heavy and blowing snow, particularly over exposed areas.

Travel may also be hazardous due to the sudden changes in weather, Environment Canada says.

Story continues below advertisement
Tips for driving in the snow.
Tips for driving in the snow.
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OrilliaBarrie newsMidlandcollingwoodOrillia newsMidland newsGeorgian BayLake HuronBarrie weatherCollingwood newsColdwaterHillsdaleWashagoLagoon CityBarrie winterOrr LakeEnvironment Canada Barrie
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.