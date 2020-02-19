Kawartha Lakes resident falls victim to lottery scam: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Lindsay are investigating after an area resident fell victim to a lottery scam.

On Tuesday, the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service received a report from the complainant who said that in late 2019 they received a call advising them they had won $100,000. Police say over the following weeks, the “fraudulent lottery company” claiming to be holding the complainant’s winnings demanded payments to cover lottery taxes, fees for sending the funds to Canada and other expenses.

The complainant provided personal information such as their social insurance and bank account numbers, police noted.

“After transferring over $19,000 to the fraudulent lottery company, the complainant consulted with their bank and was informed that they were likely the victim of a fraud,” said Sgt. Dave Murtha.

Police are investigating and are advising people to be skeptical of any unsolicited communication received by mail, telephone or online regarding lottery winnings, inheritance from a long-lost relative or other offers that seem too good to be true.

Story continues below advertisement

“Fraudsters are often smooth-talking and can overwhelm a person with information, enticing offers or even threats and intimidation tactics,” said Murtha. “Unfortunately, fraudsters frequently target seniors or vulnerable adults in our community. Please make a point of speaking with friends and loved ones in your life who are at risk of falling victim to these types of frauds, and encourage them to make a report to their local police service if they have received suspicious communication from potential fraudsters. ”

Anyone with information on this incident or who believes they may have been victimized by fraud is asked to call the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service at (705)-324-5252.

1:01 RCMP say most Canadians won’t recoup funds in CRA scam RCMP say most Canadians won’t recoup funds in CRA scam