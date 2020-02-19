Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Woman in her 60s seriously injured in Etobicoke stabbing

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted February 19, 2020 6:47 am
Updated February 19, 2020 7:11 am
A photo of police on scene following a stabbing in Etobicoke.
A photo of police on scene following a stabbing in Etobicoke. Max Trotta / Global News

Toronto police say a woman has serious injuries after being stabbed in Etobicoke by someone she knew on Tuesday night.

Emergency crews were called to Elmhurst and Lagos roads at around 9:20 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.

Toronto paramedics said a woman in her 60s was taken to hospital in serious condition. It appears she walked up to someone’s house and asked for an ambulance, paramedics added.

READ MORE: Shooting in Etobicoke leaves male with serious injuries

Police said it is unknown what led to the stabbing but that the victim and the suspect knew each other. The suspect is also known to police.

The suspect is described as male, about five-foot-five, with a skinny build and short dark hair. He fled in a white van, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

In an update Wednesday morning, police said the suspect is still at large and the woman is still in serious condition.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Toronto PoliceEtobicokeToronto ParamedicsToronto StabbingEtobicoke StabbingElmhurt RoadLagos Roadwoman stabbed etobicokeq
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.