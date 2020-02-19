Woman in her 60s seriously injured in Etobicoke stabbing

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a woman has serious injuries after being stabbed in Etobicoke by someone she knew on Tuesday night.

Emergency crews were called to Elmhurst and Lagos roads at around 9:20 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.

Toronto paramedics said a woman in her 60s was taken to hospital in serious condition. It appears she walked up to someone’s house and asked for an ambulance, paramedics added.

Police said it is unknown what led to the stabbing but that the victim and the suspect knew each other. The suspect is also known to police.

The suspect is described as male, about five-foot-five, with a skinny build and short dark hair. He fled in a white van, police said.

In an update Wednesday morning, police said the suspect is still at large and the woman is still in serious condition.

