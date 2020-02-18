Menu

Crime

No defence witnesses in Calgary trial of man accused of killing daughter

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 18, 2020 9:22 pm
Oluwatosin Oluwafemi
Olive's father, Oluwatosin Oluwafemi, was arrested while in his home province of Ontario on Dec. 8, 2015. Obtained by Global News

Final arguments are to be heard later this week in the Calgary trial of a man charged with killing his young daughter.

Oluwatosin Oluwafemi has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in the 2014 death of four-year-old Olive Rebekah.

Court heard the man was looking after the girl during the day because he had lost his job months earlier.

Olive Rebekah Oluwafemi
Olive Rebekah Oluwafemi Calgary Police Service handout

On the day she died, he called his wife at work to say the child wasn’t feeling well.

The Crown is arguing Oluwafemi was the only person who could have inflicted fatal injuries to the girl’s spine.

Defence lawyers are not calling any witnesses, so final arguments are scheduled for Thursday.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
