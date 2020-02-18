Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Driver charged after smashing into Welland Galleria

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted February 18, 2020 6:31 pm
A driver is facing multiple charges after smashing a sedan into the Welland Galleria on Feb. 15, 2020.
A driver is facing multiple charges after smashing a sedan into the Welland Galleria on Feb. 15, 2020. Google Maps

Police in Niagara have charged a Welland man after the sedan he was driving smashed into the Welland Downtown Galleria on Saturday morning.

Investigators say the Chevy Impala not only crashed into the old downtown landmark on East Main Street but also hit a light post, another car, and several metal garbage cans and a sidewalk barrier.

READ MORE: Police continue search for Alexander Ottley, boy who was swept into Lake Erie

The incident began around 10:00 a.m. on Saturday morning when officers saw a car pass them at Duncan and Lasalle Streets by with a plastic sheet on its rear window. After running a check on the plate of the Impala officers discovered it was registered for another vehicle.

The officers began to pursue the Chevy attempting a traffic stop in the area of Empire Street and East Main Street before abandoning the chase due to a concern for public safety, say police.

Story continues below advertisement

The sedan then lost control and collided with a parked car before leaving the street onto the sidewalk where it hit a light post, metal garbage cans, a sidewalk barrier then the front of the Galleria, say investigators.

READ MORE: Brantford street closed after armed woman in black robs 2 men: police

The driver exited the car and fled the area carrying a white dog before located at a residence on Division Street later in the day.

In all the crash caused more than $25,000 in damage, detectives say.

Tyme Edward Cook, 43, from Welland is facing eight charges including flight from police, failing to stop at an accident, driving without insurance and driving without a licence.

No one was hurt in the incident.

Anyone with information can reach out to Niagara Regional Police at 905-688-4111, extension 3300.

Impaired driving suspected in crash forcing Atwater Tunnel closure: Montreal police
Impaired driving suspected in crash forcing Atwater Tunnel closure: Montreal police
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Niagara Regional PoliceNiagarawellandDuncan StreetEast Main Streetcar smashes into welland galleriaempire streetlesalle streettyme edward cookwelland downtown galleria
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.