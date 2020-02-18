Driver charged after smashing into Welland Galleria

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Niagara have charged a Welland man after the sedan he was driving smashed into the Welland Downtown Galleria on Saturday morning.

Investigators say the Chevy Impala not only crashed into the old downtown landmark on East Main Street but also hit a light post, another car, and several metal garbage cans and a sidewalk barrier.

The incident began around 10:00 a.m. on Saturday morning when officers saw a car pass them at Duncan and Lasalle Streets by with a plastic sheet on its rear window. After running a check on the plate of the Impala officers discovered it was registered for another vehicle.

The officers began to pursue the Chevy attempting a traffic stop in the area of Empire Street and East Main Street before abandoning the chase due to a concern for public safety, say police.

Story continues below advertisement

The sedan then lost control and collided with a parked car before leaving the street onto the sidewalk where it hit a light post, metal garbage cans, a sidewalk barrier then the front of the Galleria, say investigators.

The driver exited the car and fled the area carrying a white dog before located at a residence on Division Street later in the day.

In all the crash caused more than $25,000 in damage, detectives say.

Tyme Edward Cook, 43, from Welland is facing eight charges including flight from police, failing to stop at an accident, driving without insurance and driving without a licence.

No one was hurt in the incident.

Anyone with information can reach out to Niagara Regional Police at 905-688-4111, extension 3300.

1:31 Impaired driving suspected in crash forcing Atwater Tunnel closure: Montreal police Impaired driving suspected in crash forcing Atwater Tunnel closure: Montreal police