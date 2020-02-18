Menu

Canada

Family, friends can now officiate your wedding in Alberta

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted February 18, 2020 3:19 pm
Updated February 18, 2020 3:22 pm
A pilot project is underway in Alberta that removes some of barriers for people seeking to serve as a temporary marriage commissioner.
The Alberta government has made changes it says will make it easier for a family member or friend to officiate a wedding in the province.

A pilot project is underway in Alberta that removes some of the barriers for people seeking to serve as a temporary marriage commissioner.

The new guidelines specify that any Canadian resident who is 18 years or older can apply to perform a civil (non-religious) marriage ceremony for family or friends within Alberta.

READ MORE: Calgary couple distraught after unlicensed wedding officiant marries them

The temporary appointment lasts for just one day, and the person cannot charge a fee to perform the ceremony. The guidelines also state the person performing the ceremony cannot represent themselves as a permanent marriage commissioner or advertise for business.

The government said the pilot project, which launched in November 2019, was a direct response to Albertans’ feedback that there were too many restrictions around who could serve as a temporary marriage commissioner.

“We will be evaluating the pilot project this spring and will determine any next steps,” Service Alberta spokesperson Tricia Velthuizen said in an email to Global News.

Bridal Fantasy 2020 in Calgary
Bridal Fantasy 2020 in Calgary

There is no cost to become a temporary marriage commissioner. The province said an application takes up to one week to process.

For more information about the pilot project, or to apply to be a temporary marriage commissioner, visit the Alberta government’s website.

