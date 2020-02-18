Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Politics

N.B. Liberal leader says he’ll vote against budget in effort to topple Tories

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 18, 2020 11:59 am
Kevin Vickers, the former House of Commons sergeant-at-arms, announces his intention to run for the leadership of the New Brunswick Liberals, in Miramichi, N.B. on March 15, 2019. New Brunswick Liberal Leader Kevin Vickers says he will vote against next month's provincial budget and try to defeat the Tory minority government. Vickers says he can't support the budget given the "gross incompetence" of the government last week in it's handling of health reforms.
Kevin Vickers, the former House of Commons sergeant-at-arms, announces his intention to run for the leadership of the New Brunswick Liberals, in Miramichi, N.B. on March 15, 2019. New Brunswick Liberal Leader Kevin Vickers says he will vote against next month's provincial budget and try to defeat the Tory minority government. Vickers says he can't support the budget given the "gross incompetence" of the government last week in it's handling of health reforms. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

New Brunswick Liberal Leader Kevin Vickers says he will vote against next month’s provincial budget and try to defeat the Tory minority government.

Vickers says he can’t support the budget given the “gross incompetence” of the government last week in its handling of health reforms.

READ MORE: N.B. premier says roll-out of now-cancelled health-care reforms ‘not well thought out’

The government announced the overnight closure of emergency departments in six community hospitals but on Sunday cancelled the plan because of an outcry from the public and health professionals.

Vickers says Premier Blaine Higgs is blaming others and throwing top health bureaucrats “under the bus.”

READ MORE: New Brunswick reverses plans to close ERs amid backlash

He says he’ll recall Liberal member Daniel Guitard from his role as speaker, if needed, to have the numbers to defeat the government on the budget vote set for March 20.

Story continues below advertisement

Even with Guitard back on the Liberal benches, the outcome would hinge on the votes of three Green members, three People’s Alliance members and one Independent.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
HealthBlaine HiggsProvincial BudgetToriesKevin VickersHealth Reforms
Longform newsletter Longform newsletter

The Endnote

The best content straight to your inbox every Sunday

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.