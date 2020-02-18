Mi’kmaq community in N.S. appeals approval of Alton Gas facilities

Send this page to someone via email

An Indigenous community is before the courts Tuesday appealing a Nova Scotia government decision to approve a controversial project to store natural gas in underground caverns north of Halifax.

Lawyer Raymond Larkin, who represents Sipekne’katik First Nation, told Nova Scotia Supreme Court Justice Frank Edwards there weren’t sufficient consultations with the community before the project was granted approval.

Larkin says former environment minister Margaret Miller failed to properly assess what Aboriginal rights were affected by the project. If she’d done so, he says she would have realized – based on prior decisions by the Supreme Court of Canada – that “deep consultations” had to take place.

Miller released her government’s decision last April to give Alton Gas industrial approval for the project near Shubenacadie, saying the Mi’kmaq communities were treated appropriately.

She also determined the province’s terms and conditions are sufficient to protect the environment.

Alton Gas plans to pump water from the Shubenacadie River to an underground site 12 kilometres away, where it will be used to flush out salt deposits and create up to 15 storage caverns.