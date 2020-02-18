Search continues Tuesday for 9-year-old boy presumed dead after falling into Lake Erie: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police say they will resume the search for a nine-year-old boy missing after he was believed to have been swept into Lake Erie Saturday night.

“Our plan is to resume search and recovery efforts this morning at approximately 9 a.m.,” Const. Rod Leclair told Global News. “The team will assess the conditions this morning when we get on scene.”

Haldimand OPP said the boy was among three children who were standing on an ice edge at Peacock Point, about 60 kilometres south of Hamilton, when a wave swept two of them into the water around 4:30 p.m.

An eight-year-old boy was rescued, but the nine-year-old did not resurface, emergency crews said.

A 10-year-old girl who was with the boys ran to a nearby roadway and was able to flag down a man and a woman who rescued the eight-year-old.

OPP and the U.S. Coast Guard searched the area Saturday evening, but OPP said their underwater search and rescue unit was not able to go into the water due to deteriorating conditions.

Police said the underwater search unit returned to the scene Sunday morning and while poor conditions still prevented them from going in the water, officers resumed their above-water search.

On Monday, the OPP underwater search and recovery unit was able to continue recovery efforts off Peacock Point.

“Calmer winds and less ice buildup, allowing for closer access to the ice edge from the shoreline,” said LeClair.

OPP said the search turned up “negative results.”

