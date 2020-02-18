Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Canada’s health minister to visit CFB Trenton where hundreds under quarantine

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 18, 2020 7:54 am
Federal health minister in Vancouver to discuss novel coronavirus
WATCH: Federal health minister in Vancouver to discuss novel coronavirus

With more Canadians expected to arrive home and be quarantined over fears of the novel coronavirus, Health Minister Patty Hajdu is visiting the military base where several hundred people are waiting out the incubation period.

Canadian Forces Base Trenton is housing Canadians airlifted from Wuhan, China, where the virus was first detected.

READ MORE: Canadians quarantined on Japan cruise ship ‘expected’ to leave on flight Thursday

Hajdu is meeting health workers, Canadian Forces members and staff from the Red Cross, who are all trying to keep the people in quarantine healthy and not too bored while they wait out the incubation period for the respiratory illness.

So far, no cases of the virus known as COVID-19 have been detected there.

Coronavirus outbreak: Hajdu says they’re still working on evacuation of Canadians on Diamond Princess cruise
Coronavirus outbreak: Hajdu says they’re still working on evacuation of Canadians on Diamond Princess cruise

More Canadians from a cruise ship that was held in Yokohama, Japan, are expected to arrive in Trenton for health examinations today before being moved on to dormitories at a Nav Canada training centre in Cornwall, Ont., which includes a large hotel.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Here’s what you should know about the efforts to contain the new disease

At last count more than 450 people from the Diamond Princess had tested positive for COVID-19, though authorities both in Japan and here say only people who are examined and found healthy would be allowed to fly to quarantine in Canada.

Most cases of COVID-19 are mild but the illness can be deadly, especially in people who are already in poor health. Eight people in Canada have tested positive for the virus, out of about 350 suspected cases, and none has died.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusHealth Ministerwhat is coronaviruswuhan chinaPatty HajduCFB Trentoncoronavirus symptomsCoronavirus QuarantineCFB Trenton QuarantineTrenton Coronaviruswuh
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.