Winter weather system with snow, rain hits Hamilton during Tuesday morning commute

Canada’s weather agency has issued a winter weather travel advisory for Tuesday morning.
Environment Canada says snow mixed in with a bit of light freezing rain will hit most of Southern Ontario, with snowfall amounts in the four- to eight-centimetre range expected.
Rain and drizzle will follow Tuesday afternoon with a high of 5 C.
Expect poor winter driving conditions from accumulating snow, which will remain most of the day.
More showers or flurries are expected on Tuesday night, with the low hitting -5 C overnight with a wind chill of -12.
