Winter weather system with snow, rain hits Hamilton during Tuesday morning commute

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Canada’s weather agency has issued a winter weather travel advisory for Tuesday morning.

Environment Canada says snow mixed in with a bit of light freezing rain will hit most of Southern Ontario, with snowfall amounts in the four- to eight-centimetre range expected.

Rain and drizzle will follow Tuesday afternoon with a high of 5 C.

Expect poor winter driving conditions from accumulating snow, which will remain most of the day.

More showers or flurries are expected on Tuesday night, with the low hitting -5 C overnight with a wind chill of -12.

2:27 2019-20 winter forecast for Canada 2019-20 winter forecast for Canada

Story continues below advertisement