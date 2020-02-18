Menu

Canada

Winter weather system with snow, rain hits Hamilton during Tuesday morning commute

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted February 18, 2020 7:27 am
Environment Canada issued a weather advisory for Hamilton and area. Four to eight centimetres of snow are expected on Tuesday morning.
Environment Canada issued a weather advisory for Hamilton and area. Four to eight centimetres of snow are expected on Tuesday morning. Global News

Canada’s weather agency has issued a winter weather travel advisory for Tuesday morning.

Environment Canada says snow mixed in with a bit of light freezing rain will hit most of Southern Ontario, with snowfall amounts in the four- to eight-centimetre range expected.

Rain and drizzle will follow Tuesday afternoon with a high of 5 C.

Expect poor winter driving conditions from accumulating snow, which will remain most of the day.

More showers or flurries are expected on Tuesday night, with the low hitting -5 C overnight with a wind chill of -12.

2019-20 winter forecast for Canada
2019-20 winter forecast for Canada

 

