Weather

Winter weather system mixed with snow, rain hits Toronto during Tuesday morning commute

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted February 18, 2020 6:23 am
Updated February 18, 2020 7:09 am
Drivers on Toronto roads as snow and rain fall over the city on Tuesday morning.
Drivers on Toronto roads as snow and rain fall over the city on Tuesday morning. Don Curran / Global News

A winter system bringing mixed precipitation of snow and rain has coated Toronto streets with heavy slush as drivers hit the road for their Tuesday morning commute.

Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory.

“Snow, possibly briefly mixing with light freezing rain, continues to pass over southern Ontario early this morning. Total snowfall amounts in the 4 to 8 cm range are expected by the time the snow tapers to rain or drizzle this morning,” the statement read.

The agency warns of poor winter driving conditions from the accumulating snow and motorists are advised to allow for extra time to get to their destination Tuesday morning.

“The morning commute will be affected,” the statement continued.

Environment Canada said temperatures are forecasted to reach a high of 6 C. Tuesday night will see a low of -5 C feeling like minus 11 with the wind chill overnight.

Story continues below advertisement

 

Environment CanadaTorontoToronto weatherToronto snowToronto RainToronto WinterToronto Winter WeatherToronto snow and rainToronto weather tuesday
