Vancouver faces conference foe Minnesota

Minnesota Wild (27-24-7, sixth in the Central Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (32-22-5, third in the Pacific Division)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vancouver hosts Minnesota in Western Conference play.

The Canucks are 19-13-3 in conference matchups. Vancouver ranks eighth in the NHL shooting 10.3% and averaging 3.2 goals on 31.0 shots per game.

The Wild are 17-15-3 in Western Conference play. Minnesota has converted on 22% of power-play opportunities, recording 40 power-play goals.

In their last meeting on Feb. 6, Minnesota won 4-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elias Pettersson has recorded 58 total points while scoring 24 goals and adding 34 assists for the Canucks. Quinn Hughes has collected 11 points over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

Eric Staal leads the Wild with 41 points, scoring 17 goals and registering 24 assists. Kevin Fiala has scored five goals over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 5-4-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 5.1 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .908 save percentage.

Canucks: 5-4-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.1 assists, 4.7 penalties and 14.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .922 save percentage.

INJURIES: Canucks: None listed.

Wild: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.