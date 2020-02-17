Menu

Sports

Einarson tops Northern Ontario remain unbeaten at Scotties Tournament of Hearts

By The Canadian Press
Posted February 17, 2020 2:41 pm
Manitoba's Kerri Einarson remains undefeated at the 2020 Scotties Tournament of Hearts with a win over Northern Ontario Monday morning.
Manitoba's Kerri Einarson remains undefeated at the 2020 Scotties Tournament of Hearts with a win over Northern Ontario Monday morning. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Manitoba’s Kerri Einarson defeated Northern Ontario’s Krista McCarville 8-7 on Monday morning to remain unbeaten at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts.

Einarson made a hit for two points in the 10th end for the victory to move into a first-place tie with Alberta’s Laura Walker at 3-0 in Pool A.

Canada’s Chelsea Carey needed an extra end to get by Quebec’s Noemie Verreault 9-7. Carey was tied with McCarville and Saskatchewan’s Robyn Silvernagle at 2-1 after six draws of round-robin play.

READ MORE: Einarson elated to don Manitoba colours at Canadian curling championship

In other early games, Nova Scotia’s Mary-Anne Arsenault defeated Yukon’s Hailey Birnie 10-4 and Kerry Galusha of the Northwest Territories walloped Erica Curtis of Newfoundland and Labrador 14-2.

Arsenault moved into a five-way tie for first place in the Pool B standings at 2-1. She was tied with Prince Edward Island’s Suzanne Birt, Ontario’s Rachel Homan, Team Wild Card’s Jennifer Jones and British Columbia’s Corryn Brown.

Story continues below advertisement

Two more draws were scheduled for later in the day at Mosaic Place. Preliminary round-robin play continues through Wednesday evening.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
