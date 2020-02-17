Menu

Canada

Thousand Islands Bridge access to U.S. blocked east of Kingston due to Wet’suwet’en protests

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted February 17, 2020 1:30 pm
Updated February 17, 2020 2:11 pm
Action of police and protesters in the spotlight after days of solidarity demonstrations
WATCH: As protests continue in solidarity with the Wet'suwet'en chiefs opposing the Coastal GasLink pipeline, the actions of RCMP who enforced an injunction against opponents in northern B.C. are drawing fresh scrutiny. Paul Johnson has more.

Global News has confirmed from U.S. customs officials the Thousand Islands Bridge is closed to the U.S. in response to a new blockade that was set up in solidarity with the Wet’suwet’en protests taking place across Canada on Monday.

The Thousand Islands Bridge is in Gananoque, just east of Kingston, Ont.

It is not confirmed at this time whether access from the U.S. to Canada has been blocked, but a traveller told Global News there were significant delays.

 

READ MORE: Wet’suwet’en protests: Here’s what’s happening across Canada

Dan Vance said he’s been stuck at the border for about 45 minutes with no real end in sight.

The 59-year-old had travelled to Wellesley Island in the U.S. to pick up some packages and was on his way back when he was stopped.

He said he was in Canada customs paying the tax on his purchases when they “all of a sudden closed the gates at the border.”

READ MORE: Coastal GasLink says alternate pipeline route proposed by Wet’suwet’en chiefs not ‘feasible’

“I was listening to the custom officers talking and they were saying some Indigenous people had blocked the bridge up here between customs and the bridge,” he said.

There were about 30 or so cars backed up behind Vance, who said he also saw some people attempting to turn around and go back to the U.S.

Railway blockades and protests in support of Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs who opposed the 670-km Coastal GasLink pipeline have been taking place for three weeks.

Coastal GasLink has signed agreements with 20 elected Indigenous councils along the route but the $6.6-billion liquefied natural gas pipeline is opposed by the Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs, who claim rights over the unceded land the pipeline will pass through.

Cars backed up at the Thousand Islands Bridge due to a blockade on Monday. Dan Vance

With files from David Lao and Kerri Breen

KingstonPipelineWet'suwet'enPipeline Blockaderail blockadewetsuwetan blockadeIndigenous Protestscanada protestsThousand Islands Bridge
