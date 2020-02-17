Menu

Canada

Lower speed limit for trains carrying dangerous goods continuing permanently

By Staff Reuters
Posted February 17, 2020 10:50 am
Updated February 17, 2020 11:34 am
2nd derailment in two months near Guernsey, Sask. raises maintenance questions
WATCH: 2nd derailment in two months near Guernsey, Sask. raises maintenance questions

Canada on Sunday announced new measures to lower speed limits in trains hauling dangerous goods like diesel, gasoline and chemicals to reduce the risk of derailment, effective immediately.

Trains carrying 20 or more cars with dangerous goods will be limited to 35 miles per hour (56 kph) in metropolitan areas and to 40 mph outside metropolitan areas with no track signals, Federal Transport Minister Marc Garneau said in a statement.

READ MORE: 19 cars ‘involved in a pool of fire’ after CP train derailment near Guernsey, Sask.

Last week, Garneau announced a temporary speed limit after a Canadian Pacific Railway train hauling oil derailed and caught on fire near Guernsey, Saskatchewan, the second such derailment in the area in two months.

For higher risk trains, including those with any combination of 80 or more cars containing dangerous goods, the speed limit will be 30 mph for urban areas and 25 mph for areas with no track signals, the statement added.

Canada‘s biggest railway, Canadian National Railway Co , said in a separate statement it supported the decision taken by Canada‘s Transport Minister.

© 2020 Reuters
Train DerailmentMarc GarneauGuernseyCanadian National Railway Co.saskatchewan train deralimenttrains dangerous goodstrains speed limits
