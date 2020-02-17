Regina Peewee B Rebels named finalists for Chevrolet Good Deeds Cup

The Regina Peewee B Rebels are finalists in the Chevrolet Good Deeds Cup.
Following more than a week of voting, the team made it to the final three across the country — fighting for a chance at a $100,000 to donate to their charity of choice.
Now, they’ll be judged by a panel that scores them on the number of views their video received, the impact it had on the community and the community engagement.
Through bottle drives and raffles, the team raised more than $4,000 to purchase skating equipment for a boy living with a severe disability.
The Kaye Trainer allows the boy, a Regina SuperHERO hockey player, to skate while standing — and the chance to play with his teammates for the very first time.
The winner will be announced Feb. 29 live on Hockey Night in Canada.
The team has already secured $5,000 for charity.
