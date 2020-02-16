IN PHOTOS: Storm Dennis wreaks havoc in the U.K.

Send this page to someone via email

Storm Dennis has been battering Britain all weekend, with the U.K.’s national weather service, the Meteorological Office, issuing a red warning — the highest level of warning — for rain in South Wales on Sunday.

“Red warnings are issued when it is highly likely the weather will cause a high level of impact, and this warning is the first red warning for rain the Met Office has issued since December 2015,” said their website.

By Sunday evening local time, Natural Resources Wales tweeted that the severe flood warnings have been “downgraded.”

📣 The severe flood warnings have been downgraded.

💧 🚘 However conditions remain incredibly dangerous so please be careful., particulary whilst its dark over night. Do not walk or drive through flood water – two feet of water can float a car. — Cyfoeth Naturiol Cymru | Natural Resources Wales (@NatResWales) February 16, 2020

“However conditions remain incredibly dangerous so please be careful, particularly whilst its dark over night. Do not walk or drive through flood water – two feet of water can float a car.”

Photographs by news agencies show flooded streets, river debris and people being evacuated from flooded areas by small watercraft in some areas of South Wales.

Emergency service officers evacuate a man from a flooded area of Nantgarw village, near Cardiff, South Wales, Britain, on Feb. 16, 2020, after Storm Dennis hit the area last night, bringing torrential rains, floods and landslides. EPA/NEIL MUNNS

A boy wades towards a flooded alleyway in Pontypridd, South Wales, Britain, on Feb. 16, 2020, after Storm Dennis hit the area last night, bringing torrential rains, floods and landslides. EPA/NEIL MUNNS

The U.K.’s Met Office has also warned that Monday will be a “windy” day, particularly in the western region of the country.

Monday will be another windy day across the UK due to #StormDennis, especially in the west where a ⚠️ Yellow Wind Warning is in force ⚠️ Stay #WeatherAware pic.twitter.com/S6sZRTKJPM — Met Office (@metoffice) February 16, 2020

It will be a windy, bright and rather chilly start to #Monday morning as #StormDennis slowly clears to the east. There will be scattered blustery showers in the west too Stay #WeatherAware pic.twitter.com/OQnpo0n2AT — Met Office (@metoffice) February 16, 2020

A half-submerged fast food van after flooding, in Nantgarw, Wales, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020. (Ben Birchall/PA via AP)

People living in South Wales had to be rescued by emergency officials after the region saw a record number of flood warnings Sunday. South Wales Police had to contend with landslides and floods, including some that trapped residents in their homes, BBC News reported.

“Hundreds of people have been rescued from their homes,” South Wales police said in a Facebook post.

Some of the debris left behind from the river Taff as it overflowed in Pontypridd, South Wales, Britain, Feb. 16, 2020, after Storm Dennis hit the area last night bringing torrential rains, floods and landslides. EPA/NEIL MUNNS

3:36 U.K. towns flooded, residents evacuated as Storm Dennis hits region U.K. towns flooded, residents evacuated as Storm Dennis hits region

Waves crash against the harbour wall on Feb. 15, 2020 in Porthcawl, United Kingdom. (Photo by Matthew Horwood/Getty Images)

— With files by The Associated Press, Reuters

