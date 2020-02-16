Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Weather

IN PHOTOS: Storm Dennis wreaks havoc in the U.K.

By Maryam Shah Global News
Posted February 16, 2020 7:36 pm
Storm Dennis brings severe flooding to parts of south Wales
Storm Dennis brings severe flooding to parts of south Wales.

Storm Dennis has been battering Britain all weekend, with the U.K.’s national weather service, the Meteorological Office, issuing a red warning — the highest level of warning — for rain in South Wales on Sunday.

Red warnings are issued when it is highly likely the weather will cause a high level of impact, and this warning is the first red warning for rain the Met Office has issued since December 2015,” said their website.

By Sunday evening local time, Natural Resources Wales tweeted that the severe flood warnings have been “downgraded.”

Story continues below advertisement

“The severe flood warnings have been downgraded,” the agency said.

“However conditions remain incredibly dangerous so please be careful, particularly whilst its dark over night. Do not walk or drive through flood water – two feet of water can float a car.”

Photographs by news agencies show flooded streets, river debris and people being evacuated from flooded areas by small watercraft in some areas of South Wales.

Emergency service officers evacuate a man from a flooded area of Nantgarw village, near Cardiff, South Wales, Britain, on Feb. 16, 2020, after Storm Dennis hit the area last night, bringing torrential rains, floods and landslides.
Emergency service officers evacuate a man from a flooded area of Nantgarw village, near Cardiff, South Wales, Britain, on Feb. 16, 2020, after Storm Dennis hit the area last night, bringing torrential rains, floods and landslides. EPA/NEIL MUNNS

READ MORE: Officials issue ‘red warning’ flood alert in Wales as Storm Dennis rips across U.K.

A boy wades towards a flooded alleyway in Pontypridd, South Wales, Britain, on Feb. 16, 2020, after Storm Dennis hit the area last night, bringing torrential rains, floods and landslides.
A boy wades towards a flooded alleyway in Pontypridd, South Wales, Britain, on Feb. 16, 2020, after Storm Dennis hit the area last night, bringing torrential rains, floods and landslides. EPA/NEIL MUNNS

The U.K.’s Met Office has also warned that Monday will be a “windy” day, particularly in the western region of the country.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement
A half-submerged fast food van after flooding, in Nantgarw, Wales, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020.
A half-submerged fast food van after flooding, in Nantgarw, Wales, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020. (Ben Birchall/PA via AP)

People living in South Wales had to be rescued by emergency officials after the region saw a record number of flood warnings Sunday. South Wales Police had to contend with landslides and floods, including some that trapped residents in their homes, BBC News reported.

“Hundreds of people have been rescued from their homes,” South Wales police said in a Facebook post.

READ MORE: 2 found dead off coast of England as Britain faces fierce Storm Dennis

Some of the debris left behind from the river Taff as it overflowed in Pontypridd, South Wales, Britain, Feb. 16, 2020, after Storm Dennis hit the area last night bringing torrential rains, floods and landslides.
Some of the debris left behind from the river Taff as it overflowed in Pontypridd, South Wales, Britain, Feb. 16, 2020, after Storm Dennis hit the area last night bringing torrential rains, floods and landslides. EPA/NEIL MUNNS
U.K. towns flooded, residents evacuated as Storm Dennis hits region
U.K. towns flooded, residents evacuated as Storm Dennis hits region
Waves crash against the harbour wall on Feb. 15, 2020 in Porthcawl, United Kingdom.
Waves crash against the harbour wall on Feb. 15, 2020 in Porthcawl, United Kingdom. (Photo by Matthew Horwood/Getty Images)

— With files by The Associated Press, Reuters

Story continues below advertisement

 

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
UKBritainStorm DennisUK StormSouth Walesstorm dennis 2020storm dennis photosstorm dennis updates
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.