Kingston speed skaters take on Ontario’s best

Kingston played host to 120 of the province’s top speed skaters over the weekend for the annual Ontario Elite Circuit #4.

The competition saw skaters from 17 clubs compete against one another as they inch closer to national team selections.

“This is the fourth regular-season meet, and then there will be a championship where they’ll crown the provincial champion,” meet coordinator Melanie De Wys said.

Kingston is hosting the Ontario Speed Skating championships

Seamus Keiley and Tess Overvelde of the Kingston Striders Speed Skating Club are hoping to wear that crown. The teenagers will travel to Cambridge, Ont., on March 8 for the championship meet.

“We have put in a lot of cardio and training both on the ice and off the past few months,” said Keiley when asked about the preparations that go into the final month of the season.

Overvelde said she is new to speed skating, but no stranger to the ice.

“I was figure skater, but once i got on the ice in speed skates i just loved the sport,” said Overveld hours after accomplishing a personal best time.

According to both Overvelde’s and Keiley’s coach, Zach Hunt, the duo practice three days per week and he encourages them to play other sports off the ice.

“Whether it’s soccer, volleyball or cycling, it keeps them in shape and gives them that extra edge.” Tweet This

Hunt tells Global News that his team has three weeks to work on their mistakes and improve their times before they make the trip west to Cambridge for the final meet of the year.