Saskatchewan curler Aly Jenkins remembered during Scotties Tournament of Hearts

The curling community held a moment of silence for Saskatchewan curler Aly Jenkins on Sunday during the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Moose Jaw.

Jenkins, 30, of Warman, Sask., died in October from complications during the birth of her third child.

At Mosiac Place, Jenkins’s widow Scott and their three children, Brady, Avery and Sydney were presented with honourary Team Saskatchewan jackets. A tribute video of Jenkins played in the background as the arena fell silent.

“You see the videos and pictures and those memories come back in full force,” said second Meaghan Frerichs, a former teammate of Jenkins.

Skip Sherry Anderson — another former teammate — called the death of Jenkins extremely difficult for those who knew her. However, the outpouring of support has kept them going.

“People get behind people especially in Saskatchewan and because of the very tragic way that (it) happened,” Anderson said. “I don’t imagine it would make any difference if it was curlers, or hockey players or volleyball players, [the support] would have been the same.”

During the ceremony, Jenkins’s former teammate, third Nancy Martin, kept thinking about how much Aly loved sharing Snapchats of her children.

Before the tribute, which took place prior to Sunday’s afternoon draw, Martin was talking to Jenkins’s son Brady as he expressed his excitement to see Team Canada play.

“It’s nice to see him still be able to be a little boy and be happy. But you could see at the end he could understand what was happening, and his dad was very sad, and you see it on his face too. It just hit him,” Martin said. “It’s hard for people.”

There was not a dry eye in the building, as Aly’s @Team_AndersonSk teammates were presented with honorary Team Saskatchewan jerseys with Jenkins on the back 💚💛#STOH2020 pic.twitter.com/2iG3VCBoTo — Curling Canada (@CurlingCanada) February 16, 2020

However, Anderson says the community will help Jenkins’s spirit live on — especially for her three children.

“Right now they’re pretty young so unfortunately, probably the two youngest won’t in a few years remember their mom,” said a teary-eyed Anderson. “And that’s unfortunate. Certainly, they’ll be reminders in the curling community for Aly.

“They’ll be people who will be able to say, ‘Your mom did this.’”

Jenna and Sara England, who lost their mother, Sandra Schmirler, said it’s those types of stories that helped them get to know their mom.

“Jenna and I know the pain that kids might feel when they grow up, especially if they get into curling,” Sara said.

“Having her spirit around is just one of the best feelings. That’s how we’ve gotten to know our mom – through the spirit and legacy that lives on.

“They’ll have big support to keep [Aly’s] spirit going.”