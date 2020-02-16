Nova Scotia Lung Foundation hopes to make Stair Heroes fundraiser an annual event

Send this page to someone via email

The Nova Scotia Lung Association knows that in order to make your way up 18 flights of stairs, you need strong, healthy lungs.

That’s why Sunday saw more than 150 people sign up for the association’s fundraiser, known as Stair Heroes, with individuals raising their heart rates for a good cause.

“This is actually the first time a stair climb has been done in Nova Scotia, so we’re really proud of that,” said Robert MacDonald, the president and CEO of the Nova Scotia Lung Foundation.

The foundation tries to help people with lung diseases and advocates for policies and procedures on vaping and smoking regulations.

Completing the circuit at the Scotia Square building in downtown Halifax left everyone with a sense of accomplishment — and a greater understanding of how important it is to have good lung health.

“Eighteen floors is a lot of floors but it was good, (at) the very end you knew there were people cheering so you had to finish it,” said Beckie Luddington, a respiratory therapy student at Dalhousie University.

The pace was set by local firefighters, who are no strangers to climbing stairs.

Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency services partnered with the foundation for the event.

“Lung health [is something] we share that in common with the firefighters, they need to have healthy lungs in doing their job and it was just a natural fit,” said MacDonald.

The plan is to make Stair Heroes the association’s signature fundraiser and an annual event.

For Noel Pendergast, a respiratory therapist, the fundraiser was a big hit.

“I think it’s a great cause for lung health, and I’m a respiratory therapist so kind of work in the area of lung health so it’s always great to support the lung association and do something physical too,” he said.

