Sports

Red Deer Rebels edge Kelowna Rockets 3-2

By Megan Turcato Global News
Posted February 16, 2020 3:19 pm
Jonas Peterek of the Kelowna Rockets checks Zak Smith of the Red Deer Rebels at Prospera Place on Feb. 15, 2020.
Jonas Peterek of the Kelowna Rockets checks Zak Smith of the Red Deer Rebels at Prospera Place on Feb. 15, 2020. Marissa Baecker / Kelowna Rockets

The Red Deer Rebels bested the Kelowna Rockets 3-2 in Western Hockey League action on Saturday night in a back-and-forth match-up.

The Rebels went up 2-0 in the first period on back-to-back power-play goals.

The Rockets struck back with two unanswered goals of their own in the second period, including a short-handed goal from Pavel Novak, to tie the game up at 2-2.

But the Rockets’ effort wasn’t enough. The Rebels’ Jace Isley scored halfway through the third period to win the game.

Rockets’ coach Adam Foote said after the game his players need to stay out of the penalty box.

“We’ve been taking too many penalties,” said Foote in a post-game interview.

“You give teams opportunities like that, they are going to score. We should be more disciplined.”

Kelowna is back on the ice at Prospera Place on Monday afternoon to host the visiting Calgary Hitmen.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
