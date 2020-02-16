Expect traffic delays westbound Portage at Main this long weekend

Water work by the City of Winnipeg is restricting the flow of traffic in the city centre this long weekend.
Westbound Portage Avenue was down to one lane from east of Main Street to Fort Street as of Sunday.
Crews working in front of 201 Portage Ave. contributed to a backlog of vehicles.
The city said work is expected to continue through until Tuesday.
Information on closures, including timelines and locations, can be found on the city’s lane closures webpage.
