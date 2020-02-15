First Edmontonians complete 14-day self-quarantine over fears of COVID-19 virus outbreak

Send this page to someone via email

After two weeks in self-imposed quarantine, members of Edmonton’s Chinese community are beginning to leave isolation. Among those eager to get some fresh air is Helen Zhang.

This interview was translated from Mandarin Chinese to English by Global News’ Chris Chacon.

“I’m very happy I get to leave today,” Zhang said, who arrived back in Edmonton on Feb. 1 from a trip to China she took in late January.

“I came from China, and although I didn’t go through [the] Wuhan, Hubei province, I still took the plane here,” Zhang said.

“I didn’t want to come in contact with other people and bring the virus to Edmonton.” Tweet This

Since she had not traveled through Hubei province — the epicenter of the COVID-19 virus — Zhang said she was not forced to under go a government quarantine.

However, with personal fears and a desire to take no chances, she decided to voluntarily quarantine at a motel, costing her more than $1000.

“Not being able to go out was very hard, but I was able to it make it till today,” Zhang said. Tweet This

Since Zhang could not leave the motel for the whole two weeks, even to step outside for a moment, she relied on the support group Isolation 4 Love to deliver food and supplies.

When she found out there were others like her, she became the lead coordinator of the program from her small motel room using her cell phone.

“Because of her contribution, because of her coordination, many people got help and many people have the belief to insist on completing the 14 days,” Tony Li with Isolation 4 Love said.

Three other families also completed their self-quarantine Saturday.

There are reportedly more than 70 people still in isolation in Edmonton, waiting to reach the 14-day mark.