Vernon RCMP investigating suspected assault, say victim isn’t cooperating

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted February 15, 2020 5:15 pm
Updated February 15, 2020 5:19 pm
Police say a 24-year-old man walked into Vernon Jubilee Hospital early Saturday with injuries consistent with an assault.
Police say a 24-year-old man walked into Vernon Jubilee Hospital early Saturday with injuries consistent with an assault.

Vernon RCMP say a man is in hospital following a suspected serious assault.

According to police, a 24-year-old man of no fixed address walked into Vernon Jubilee Hospital early Saturday, at approximately 4:30 a.m., with injuries consistent with an assault.

After being alerted, police say officers arrived on scene and located blood near the entrance of the hospital. However, officers learned the incident had taken place at another location.

“The man was bleeding as he walked to the hospital,” said Cpl. Tania Finn. “Our police dog section was utilized to conduct a track from the hospital to the scene where the incident occurred.”

Police added that their investigation is in the early stages as they interview witnesses. They noted, though, that the victim is not cooperating.

Still, police noted that they believe this is an isolated incident.

Pub surveillance footage captures aftermath of brutal assault
