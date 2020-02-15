Jets centre Little out for the season

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg Jets centre Bryan Little will undergo a procedure to repair a perforated eardrum and will miss the rest of the NHL season.

He hasn’t played since he was struck in the left side of the head by a teammate’s shot during a game on Nov. 5.

“The smart thing for Bryan the person, Bryan the hockey player, and the Winnipeg Jets is not to have him play this year,” head coach Paul Maurice said Saturday after the team’s practice.

There was no immediate word on when Little will undergo the procedure, which is expected to require three months of recovery time.

Little also suffered from vertigo symptoms after the incident. He had returned to the lineup two weeks earlier after suffering a concussion in the Jets’ pre-season finale.

The 32-year-old Edmonton native had five points (2-3) in seven games this season. He has 521 points (217-304) in 843 career regular-season games.

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 15, 2020.