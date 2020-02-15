Menu

WHL Roundup: Friday, February 14, 2020

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 15, 2020 1:12 am

PRINCE ALBERT, Sask. – Max Paddock turned in a 13-save shutout as the Prince Albert Raiders defeated the Swift Current Broncos 5-0 on Friday in Western Hockey League action.

Michael Horon, with the winner, Ilya Usau, Aliaksei Protas, Matthew Culling and Brayden Watts also scored for the Raiders (29-16-9).

Isaac Poulter stopped 25 shots for Swift Current (10-38-4).

Prince Albert went 2-for-3 on the power play and the Broncos could not score on their five man advantages.

WHEAT KINGS 4 BLADES 2

BRANDON, Man. — Duncan Pierce struck twice, including the winner, as the Wheat Kings doubled Saskatoon.

Cole Reinhardt and Luka Burzan also scored for Brandon (29-19-5).

Kyle Crnkovic and Zach Huber replied for the Blades (27-22-5).

HURRICANES 5 ICE 4

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — Dylan Cozens had a hat trick as the Hurricanes edged Winnipeg.

Dino Kambeitz and Alex Cotton chipped in for Lethbridge (34-12-7).

Michal Teply had a pair of goals for the Ice (32-20-1), while Cole Muir and Owen Pederson also scored.

PATS 5 OIL KINGS 3

EDMONTON — Logan Nijhoff struck twice as Regina upset the Oil Kings.

Ryker Evans put away the winner 10:05 into the third period for the Pats (19-28-5), while Riley Krane and Cole Dubinsky also scored.

Matthew Robertson, Scott Atkinson and Logan Dowhaniuk scored for Edmonton (35-9-12)

WINTERHAWKS 4 CHIEFS 1

PORTLAND, Ore. — Seth Jarvis scored twice as the Winterhawks subdued Spokane.

Jack O’Brien and Jonas Brondberg also scored for Portland (38-7-7).

Jack Finley scored for the Chiefs (31-18-5).

BLAZERS 5 REBELS 3

KAMLOOPS, B.C. — Orrin Centazzo scored twice as the Blazers subdued Red Deer.

Zane Franklin, Brodi Stuart and Logan Stankoven rounded out the attack for Kamloops (33-16-4).

Cameron Hausinger, Arshdeep Bains and Josh Tarzwell scored for the Rebels (18-31-5).

AMERICANS 5 WARRIORS 4

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Sasha Mutala capped off his hat trick with a second left to play as Tri-City stunned Moose Jaw.

Blake Stevenson and Edge Lambert also scored for the Americans (16-31-5).

Logan Doust, Tate Popple, Owen Hardy and Martin Lang scored for the Warriors (12-35-4).

GIANTS 5 ROYALS 2

LANGLEY, B.C. — Justin Sourdif had two goals, including the winner, as Vancouver toppled Victoria.

Tristen Nielsen, Milos Roman and Bowen Byram rounded out the attack for the Giants (27-20-5).

Carson Miller and Gary Haden responded for the Royals (29-19-5).

SILVERTIPS 2 THUNDERBIDS 1

EVERETT, Wash. — Bryce Kindopp’s power-play goal late in the second period was the eventual winner as the Silvertips eked out a win over Seattle.

Ty Kolle opened scoring for Everett (34-12-4).

Matthew Rempe replied for the Thunderbirds (21-24-6).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 14, 2020.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
