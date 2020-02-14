Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
World

Airstrike killing top Iranian general was a response to past attacks: White House memo

By Patricia Zengerle Reuters
Posted February 14, 2020 4:57 pm
U.S. Senate passes War Powers Resolution on Iran
WATCH: (From Feb. 13, 2020) U.S. Senate passes War Powers Resolution on Iran

U.S. President Donald Trump ordered a drone strike that killed a top Iranian military commander last month in response to past attacks, the White House said in a memo released on Friday, despite previous administration assertions that it was due to an imminent threat.

As required by law, the administration sent Congress an unclassified justification for the strike on Jan. 2 that killed Qassem Soleimani at the airport in Baghdad. The strike, and Iran’s retaliation, raised fears of wider war and frustrated some lawmakers who said Trump had given them shifting justifications for the attack.

READ MORE: Payback over U.S. killing of Soleimani is in its ‘first step’, Hezbollah leader says

“The President directed this action in response to an escalating series of attacks in preceding months by Iran and Iran-backed militias on U.S. forces and interests in the Middle East region,” the report to Congress said.

The House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee released the memo a day after the U.S. Senate, in a rebuke to Trump, passed legislation with rare bipartisan support to limit the president’s ability to wage war against Iran.

Story continues below advertisement
Trudeau says he wanted to ‘impress upon’ Iran foreign minister importance of completing plane crash investigation
Trudeau says he wanted to ‘impress upon’ Iran foreign minister importance of completing plane crash investigation

The report said the purposes of the action were to protect U.S. personnel, deter Iran, degrade Iranian-backed militias’ ability to conduct attacks and “end Iran’s strategic escalation of attacks.”

It also said the U.S. constitution gives the president the right to direct the use of force to protect the country from an attack or threat or imminent attack.

And it said an Authorization for the Use of Military Force that Congress passed in 2002, for the Iraq War, also applied.

READ MORE: ‘Encouraging’: TSB commends Iran’s co-operation in crash probe, will attend accident site

Democratic Representative Eliot Engel, chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee, said the memo contradicted Trump’s previous assertion that the strike prevented an imminent attack and said lawmakers needed more answers.

“This spurious, after-the-fact explanation won’t do. We need answers and testimony, so I look forward to Secretary (of State Mike) Pompeo testifying before the committee at an open Feb. 28 hearing on Iran and Iraq policy, including the Soleimani strike and war powers,” Engel said in a statement.

Champagne says dual-citizenship not an issue in repatriation of Iran plane crash victims’ remains
Champagne says dual-citizenship not an issue in repatriation of Iran plane crash victims’ remains

A committee aide confirmed that Pompeo had agreed to appear on Feb. 28. The White House and State Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Engel announced in late January that Pompeo had agreed to participate in a public hearing at a date that had not been set. Pompeo had declined two previous committee requests to discuss Iran policy in an open setting.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Reuters
Donald TrumpIranWhite HouseIran Plane crashQassem SoleimaniIran airstrikeIran-US relationssoleimani airstrikeUS air strike
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.