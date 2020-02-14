Southbound lanes of Coquihalla closed due to vehicle incident: DriveBC

The southbound lanes of the Coquihalla Highway are closed because of a vehicle incident, according to DriveBC.
The incident is between Portia and Box Canyon, and an assessment is in progress.
An estimated time as to when the southbound lanes will reopen is not available, and a detour is not available.
DriveBC says the closure stretches from two kilometres north of Hope to one km south of Merritt.
DriveBC says motorists can expect heavy delays and congestion.
