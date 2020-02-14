2 drivers charged in August 2019 pileup on Hwy. 401 in Port Hope

Send this page to someone via email

Two drivers — including a tractor-trailer operator — have been charged in connection with a four-vehicle pileup on Highway 401 in Port Hope last summer.

Northumberland OPP say six people were taken to hospital on Aug. 22 after a transport truck and three passenger vehicles — two vans and a car — were involved in a collision around 9 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of the highway at Hamilton Road, just east of Port Hope.

One of the injured, a 55-year-old woman from Cobourg, was then transported by air ambulance to a Toronto-area hospital with serious, life-altering injuries, OPP said. The transport driver was not injured.

The highway was closed for several hours between Port Hope and Cobourg.

On Friday, OPP said that following their extensive investigation, two drivers have been charged in connection with the crash.

The driver of the tractor trailer — Navtej Singh Sidhu, 21, of Brampton — has been charged with three counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm.

Another driver, Gavin Goode, 23, of Pefferlaw, Ont., was charged with two counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm.

Both of the accused have been released and are scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg next month. Goode will appear on March 18 and Sidhu on March 25.

