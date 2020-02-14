Menu

Crime

2 drivers charged in August 2019 pileup on Hwy. 401 in Port Hope

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 14, 2020 1:55 pm
Updated February 14, 2020 1:58 pm
6 in hospital following collision on Hwy. 401 near Port Hope
WATCH: Six people were sent to hospital following a multi-vehicle collision on Highway 401 near Port Hope on Aug. 22, 2019.

Two drivers — including a tractor-trailer operator — have been charged in connection with a four-vehicle pileup on Highway 401 in Port Hope last summer.

Northumberland OPP say six people were taken to hospital on Aug. 22 after a transport truck and three passenger vehicles — two vans and a car — were involved in a collision around 9 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of the highway at Hamilton Road, just east of Port Hope.

READ MORE: 6 in hospital after transport slams into vehicles on Highway 401 near Port Hope

One of the injured, a 55-year-old woman from Cobourg, was then transported by air ambulance to a Toronto-area hospital with serious, life-altering injuries, OPP said. The transport driver was not injured.

The highway was closed for several hours between Port Hope and Cobourg.

On Friday, OPP said that following their extensive investigation, two drivers have been charged in connection with the crash.

Story continues below advertisement

The driver of the tractor trailer — Navtej Singh Sidhu, 21, of Brampton — has been charged with three counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm.

Another driver, Gavin Goode, 23, of Pefferlaw, Ont., was charged with two counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm.

Both of the accused have been released and are scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg next month. Goode will appear on March 18 and Sidhu on March 25.

Northumberland OPP stop 6 drivers for stunt driving in 5 hours on 401
Northumberland OPP stop 6 drivers for stunt driving in 5 hours on 401
