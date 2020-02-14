Man charged with attempted murder after firing shot during road rage in Warkworth: OPP

A Trent Hills, Ont. man has been charged with attempted murder following an alleged road rage incident in Warkworth on Tuesday night.
Northumberland OPP say around 7:15 p.m., officers responded to a reported road rage incident involving two drivers who had interacted on several occasions beginning at 6 p.m.
It’s alleged one of the drivers discharged a firearm during one of the interactions which occurred on several roadways throughout the Warkworth area.
Warkworth is 50 kilometres south of Peterborough.
Shortly after the incident was reported, officers located and arrested one of the drivers.
Mitchell Brenton, 29, of Trent Hills has been charged with:
- Attempt to commit murder using firearm
- Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle
- Assault with a weapon
- Careless use of a firearm
- Possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose
- Discharge a firearm with intent
- Pointing a firearm
- Unauthorized possession of prohibited or restricted firearm
- Four counts of breach of firearms regulation – store firearm or restricted weapon
OPP say the accused was held in custody for a court appearance on Friday and will make another appearance on Feb. 18.
OPP are seeking witnesses to the incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 1-888-310-1122 or anonymously via the Peterborough/Northumberland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online.
COMMENTS