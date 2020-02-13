Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Sports

OHL Roundup: Thursday, February 13, 2020

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 13, 2020 11:29 pm

NORTH BAY, Ont. – Colton Kammerer scored 2:13 into overtime as the Sarnia Sting edged the North Bay Battalion 5-4 on Thursday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Nolan Burke, Joseph Mack, Jacob Perreault and Ty Voit scored in regulation time for the Sting (18-29-6).

Benjamin Gaudreau made 28 saves for the win.

Mitchell Russell, Luke Moncada, Paul Christopoulos and Kyle Jackson supplied the offence for the Battalion (11-38-3).

Cameron Lamour stopped 16 shots for North Bay.

Both teams were 0 for 1 on the power play.

COLTS 4 ICEDOGS 1

ST. CATHARINES, Ont. — Ethan Cardwell put away the eventual winner as Barrie topped Niagara.

Story continues below advertisement

Aidan Brown, Josh Nelson and Nathan Allensen rounded out the attack for the Colts (23-23-5).

Jake Uberti was the lone scorer for the IceDogs (17-31-5).

SPITFIRES 7 PETES 3

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — Ruben Rafkin’s power-play winner came early in the second period of Windsor’s rout of the Petes.

Luke Boka, Kyle McDonald, Cole Purboo, Connor Corcoran, Egor Afanasyev and Curtis Douglas also scored for the Spitfires (30-15-5).

Zach Gallant scored twice for Peterborough (31-20-3), while J.R. Avon chipped in.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 13, 2020.

Listen on Spotify Listen on Apple Podcasts Listen on Google Podcasts Visit Curious Cast Subscribe with RSS
© 2020 The Canadian Press
OHLLondon KnightsGuelph StormPeterborough PetesHamilton Bulldogskitchener rangersKingston FrontenacsErie OttersWindsor SpitfiresOwen Sound AttackOttawa 67'sOshawa Generalssarnia stingSaginaw SpiritBarrie ColtsFlint Firebirdsmississauga steelheadsSudbury Wolvesnorth bay battalionNiagara IceDogsSault Ste. Marie Greyhoundsohl-roundup
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.