Canada

2 injured, 1 critically, after fire at downtown Toronto apartment building

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted February 13, 2020 7:46 pm
Updated February 13, 2020 8:24 pm
Emergency crews gather in the lobby of a Sherbourne Street apartment building where a fire occurred Thursday evening.
Emergency crews gather in the lobby of a Sherbourne Street apartment building where a fire occurred Thursday evening. Shallima Maharaj / Global News

A man has been rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition after a fire in a downtown Toronto apartment building, officials say.

Emergency crews were called to a high-rise on Sherbourne Street, between Queen Street East and Shuter Street, at around 6:45 p.m. on Thursday.

A Toronto Paramedics spokesperson told Global News crews took a male patient to hospital with critical injuries.

A second male patient was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Toronto Fire Services Chief Matthew Pegg said investigators are probing the cause of the fire and are trying to determine where and how it started.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Toronto PoliceToronto FireToronto ParamedicsToronto fire servicesToronto apartment fire155 Sherbourne St.Sherbourne Street apartment fire
