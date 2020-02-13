2 injured, 1 critically, after fire at downtown Toronto apartment building

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition after a fire in a downtown Toronto apartment building, officials say.

Emergency crews were called to a high-rise on Sherbourne Street, between Queen Street East and Shuter Street, at around 6:45 p.m. on Thursday.

A Toronto Paramedics spokesperson told Global News crews took a male patient to hospital with critical injuries.

A second male patient was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Toronto Fire Services Chief Matthew Pegg said investigators are probing the cause of the fire and are trying to determine where and how it started.

Preliminary observations suggest that the building performed well and our @Toronto_Fire crews successfully contained the fire to the suite of origin. A full origin, cause and circumstances investigation will take place. — Matthew Pegg (@ChiefPeggTFS) February 14, 2020

