2 injured, 1 critically, after fire at downtown Toronto apartment building

A man has been rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition after a fire in a downtown Toronto apartment building, officials say.
Emergency crews were called to a high-rise on Sherbourne Street, between Queen Street East and Shuter Street, at around 6:45 p.m. on Thursday.
A Toronto Paramedics spokesperson told Global News crews took a male patient to hospital with critical injuries.
A second male patient was treated at the scene for minor injuries.
Toronto Fire Services Chief Matthew Pegg said investigators are probing the cause of the fire and are trying to determine where and how it started.
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COMMENTS