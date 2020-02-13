Menu

21-year-old Dauphin, Man. woman killed in crash near Eriksdale, RCMP investigating

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted February 13, 2020 4:12 pm
Updated February 13, 2020 4:16 pm
Ashern RCMP are investigating a fatal crash near Eriksdale Wednesday.
A Dauphin woman is dead following a crash near Eriksdale, Man. Wednesday.

Emergency crews were called to the collision at the intersection of highways 6 and 68 around 10:15 p.m.

Police say a car heading east on Highway 6 failed to stop at a stop sign, hitting an SUV heading north on the same highway.

READ MORE: Manitoba man, 19, dies in head-on crash northeast of Winnipeg

All five occupants of the car were taken to hospital, where a 21-year-old woman was pronounced dead.

Both occupants of the SUV were also taken to hospital.

Police have not released the condition of the others involved in the crash.

Ashern RCMP continue to investigate with help from a forensic collision reconstructionist.

