Okanagan weather: rain and snow to start Family Day long weekend

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted February 13, 2020 1:01 pm
Increasing sunshine is on the way for Valentine's Day.
Increasing sunshine is on the way for Valentine's Day. SkyTracker Weather

The second week of February brought in milder air, with cool morning lows in mid-minus single digits.

The trend continued Thursday, as temperatures dipped to -6 C in the morning with clouds lingering to start the day, with pockets of mixed precipitation passing through before warming above freezing.

A risk of possible flurries continues into Thursday night as conditions cool to around -3, before clouds clear out during the day on Friday and sunshine returns in the afternoon to bring a beautiful end to your Valentine’s Day.

The Family Day long weekend kicks off on a cloudy note on Saturday, as a frontal boundary pushes through and brings in mixed precipitation during the afternoon and evening.

Clouds build back in followed by snow with a leading edge of rain during the day on Saturday.
Clouds build back in followed by snow with a leading edge of rain during the day on Saturday. SkyTracker Weather

Daytime highs all weekend will remain in the 5 degree range, with morning lows back a few degrees below freezing.

Mostly cloudy skies will linger on Sunday, with a slight chance of flurries and the increasing potential for a few sunny breaks heading into Family Day on Monday.

The short work week following the long weekend will see a return to a bit more sunshine by mid-week, as daytime highs stay steady in mid-single digits.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast.
Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

