Peterborough woman charged with brandishing knife, uttering threat: police

A Peterborough woman faces a weapon charge following an altercation in January.

Peterborough Police Service says on Jan. 7 around 11 p.m., the woman and a female victim she knows got involved in a verbal argument in the area of Park Street South and Albert Street.

It’s alleged that during the incident the woman was holding a knife and approached the victim and uttered threats.

As a result of the investigation, on Wednesday, the accused attended the police station, where she was placed under arrest, police said Thursday.

Sarah-Nicole Cary, 20, of Applewood Crescent, is charged with uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

She was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on March 3.

