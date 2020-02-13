Peterborough woman charged with brandishing knife, uttering threat: police

A Peterborough woman faces a weapon charge following an altercation in January.
Peterborough Police Service says on Jan. 7 around 11 p.m., the woman and a female victim she knows got involved in a verbal argument in the area of Park Street South and Albert Street.
It’s alleged that during the incident the woman was holding a knife and approached the victim and uttered threats.
As a result of the investigation, on Wednesday, the accused attended the police station, where she was placed under arrest, police said Thursday.
Sarah-Nicole Cary, 20, of Applewood Crescent, is charged with uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
She was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on March 3.
