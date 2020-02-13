‘Survivor: Winners at War’: Premiere wows fans with 2 castaways voted out

Send this page to someone via email

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read on unless you’ve watched Wednesday’s premiere of Survivor.

Survivor: Winners at War began on Wednesday night with its two-hour premiere and the castaways were thrown into the game immediately, where they began to compete for the winning prize of $2 million.

The episode began by showing the journeys of all the previous winners who have returned for Season 40 and gave a glimpse of how much the competition series has changed over the years.

This season includes a new Survivor currency called fire tokens, which players can use to buy things like blankets and food. Each player started the game with one fire token.

When someone is voted out, they have to give their fire tokens to someone else.

Viewers were introduced to the two new tribes, Sele and Dakal, and the first challenge began, in which the castaways were fighting for reward and immunity.

The first challenge was a water challenge where the groups must drag a large ring tube back to their team colours.

The Sele tribe (the blue tribe) includes Natalie Anderson, Danni Boatwright, Jeremy Collins, Ben Driebergen, Michele Fitzgerald, Adam Klein, “Boston Rob” Mariano, Parvati Shallow, Denise Stapley and Ethan Zohn.

The Dakal tribe (the red tribe) includes Amber Mariano, Tyson Apostol, Sophie Clarke, Sandra Diaz-Twine, Wendell Holland, Yul Kwon, Sarah Lacina, Kim Spradlin-Wolfe, Tony Vlachos and Nick Wilson.

Sele was the losing tribe for the first challenge and they were sent to tribal council, meaning one of the castaways would be sent to the Edge of Extinction.

During tribal council, Adam, Ben, Danni, Denise, Ethan, Parvati and Rob voted for Natalie to leave while Jeremy voted for Adam. Natalie and Michele voted to boot out Denise.

Host Jeff Probst read the votes and Natalie was the first one sent to the Edge. On her way out, she gave her fire token to Jeremy.

Once Natalie got to the Edge of Extinction, there was a sign that told her she could win fire tokens to help her get back in the game. The following day, she received an Edge price list and found a clue inside a bottle that told her to go where the sun last sets. She went on a hike and found an immunity idol, which has no value to her but she can sell it to someone from the losing tribe in exchange for one fire token.

During the second challenge, the tribes had to collect number tiles and swim to a barrel roll before running to the beach to complete a lock combination.

The Dakal tribe was on the beach first but needed to complete three ring tosses to win the challenge.

With Dakal unable to complete the ring tosses, the Sele tribe came back after being behind and won immunity.

During Dakal’s first tribal council, Kim, Nick, Sandra, Tyson, Wendell and Yul voted for Amber while Sarah, Sophie and Tony voted for Kim. Amber was the only one who voted for Nick.

After Probst tallied the votes, it was Amber who became the second castaway that sent to the Edge and she sent her fire token to her husband, Boston Rob.

Fans of the hit reality competition series took to Twitter to discuss the two-hour premiere.

Survivor: Winners at War airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Global.