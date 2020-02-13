Snowfall across Nova Scotia prompts school closures, early dismissal

Send this page to someone via email

All schools in the Chignecto-Central, Annapolis Valley, South Shore and Tri-County regions are closed Thursday due to developing snow conditions.

A total snowfall accumulation of five to 15 centimetres is forecast for Nova Scotia.

Environment Canada said snow will develop early in the morning over western regions and then spread across the rest of the province throughout the morning.

“Precipitation will begin as a mix of rain showers and flurries in the southwest and may briefly become mixed with rain or ice pellets during the afternoon along parts of the South Shore,” Environment Canada said in a statement.

Due to the forecast, Halifax Regional Centre for Education (HRCE) said its schools will have a half-day, dismissing students earlier than usual.

“Bussed students will be picked up two hours earlier than their regular dismissal time, and walking students will be dismissed at their regularly scheduled lunch hour,” the HRCE said in a statement.

Strait Regional Centre for Education (SRCE) has also announced there will be an early dismissal at all of its schools.

“Students will begin dismissing at noon,” SRCE said.

The snow will taper off to flurries late in the day but may still make for a messy afternoon commute. Temperatures will then drop rapidly overnight into Friday.