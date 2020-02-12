Surrey, B.C. city councillor and naturopath fined for calling herself ‘doctor’ on campaign trail

A Surrey, B.C. city councillor has been fined and suspended from practicing as a naturopath for three days for identifying herself as a doctor on the campaign trail.
According to the Colllege of Naturopathic Physicians of British Columbia, Allison Patton was slapped with a $500 fine for the infraction.
In a public notification, the college says Patton admitted she used the title “physician” and “doctor” during the 2018 civic election without denoting she is a naturopathic doctor, as required by the regulatory body.
The college’s inquiry committee says it considers Patton’s conduct to be “serious.”
In an email, Patton acknowledged the incident, which she described as an error.
“I acknowledge that I used the title Dr. without denoting that I was a Naturopathic Physician,” wrote Patton.
“I did this unintentionally. I am very proud of my professional designation, Naturopathic Physician and I love the work I do with my patients.”
The disciplinary action was the result of a complaint filed by a member of the public not long after Patton was elected to Surrey council as part of mayor Doug McCallum’s Safe Surrey Coalition.
COMMENTS