Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

Surrey, B.C. city councillor and naturopath fined for calling herself ‘doctor’ on campaign trail

By Janet Brown Global News
Posted February 12, 2020 5:51 pm
Surrey city councillor and naturopathic physician Allison Patton has been disciplined for misusing the title of "doctor.".
Surrey city councillor and naturopathic physician Allison Patton has been disciplined for misusing the title of "doctor.". Safe Surrey Coalition / provided

A Surrey, B.C. city councillor has been fined and suspended from practicing as a naturopath for three days for identifying herself as a doctor on the campaign trail.

According to the Colllege of Naturopathic Physicians of British Columbia, Allison Patton was slapped with a $500 fine for the infraction.

READ MORE: Doctors of B.C. speak out against naturopaths making false claims about vaccinations

In a public notification, the college says Patton admitted she used the title “physician” and “doctor” during the 2018 civic election without denoting she is a naturopathic doctor, as required by the regulatory body.

The college’s inquiry committee says it considers Patton’s conduct to be “serious.”

Was herbalist calling himself a doctor?
Was herbalist calling himself a doctor?

In an email, Patton acknowledged the incident, which she described as an error.

READ MORE: B.C. naturopath who prescribed rabid dog saliva remedy to a child surrenders her licence

Story continues below advertisement

“I acknowledge that I used the title Dr. without denoting that I was a Naturopathic Physician,” wrote Patton.

“I did this unintentionally. I am very proud of my professional designation, Naturopathic Physician and I love the work I do with my patients.”

The disciplinary action was the result of a complaint filed by a member of the public not long after Patton was elected to Surrey council as part of mayor Doug McCallum’s Safe Surrey Coalition.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
SurreyLower MainlandNaturopathSurrey B.C.safe surrey coalitionNaturopathic DoctorAllison Pattonsurrey councillorallison patton surreynaturopath surreynaturopathic physician
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.