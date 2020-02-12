Alberta Energy Regulator continues restructuring, laying off staff

Send this page to someone via email

The Alberta Energy Regulator continues to lay off employees as it undergoes a massive restructuring.

The AER confirmed to Global News on Wednesday it is in the process of rolling out its new structure and that has resulted in job impacts.

“Notifications to staff are taking place this week. Out of respect for our staff, we will not provide more information at this time,” spokesperson Cara Tobin said. Tweet This

The energy regulator announced its structure overhaul back in January. That overhaul included a new organizational structure it called “more effective, efficient, and resilient”.

The AER faced cuts of up to $147 million over four years in the UCP government’s first budget in October due to an eight-per-cent chop to the administrative levy on the oil and gas sector. It is also the subject of a provincial review following multiple and damning investigations into its operations.

“The Alberta Energy Regulator is taking steps to review their organization structure, reducing unnecessary hierarchy and duplication,” the energy minister’s office told Global News on Wednesday:

“The energy sector requires a well-designed, single regulator for our energy resources, which is why we committed to a review of the organization in our platform — a review that is ongoing,” said energy ministry spokesperson Kavi Bal. Tweet This

The AER is responsible for overseeing the safe, orderly and environmentally responsible development of Alberta’s oil, gas and coal resources.