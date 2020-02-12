Right-wing media outlet hires Patrick Moore to speak in Regina

Send this page to someone via email

Climate change skeptic Patrick Moore will be speaking in Regina after all.

Moore was scheduled to speak at an upcoming sustainability conference hosted by the City of Regina on May 20, but was axed after public backlash.

His speech was titled “Fake Invisible Catastrophes and Threats of Doom.”

Tuesday night, Moore tweeted his services were picked up by right-wing media outlet Rebel News.

I have been RE-platformed in REgina. @ezralevant of @RebelNewsOnline has booked a hall for May 19 evening, the day before the @CityofRegina conference that de-platformed me due to whining alarmists. $25 admission. Tickets at: https://t.co/pQ9KVf7pNS

C'mon in for the real deal. — Patrick Moore (@EcoSenseNow) February 12, 2020

Moore will speaking at the Conexus Arts Centre on May 10 – days before the city’s Reimagine Conference 2020: Roadmap to Sustainable Cities conference.

In another Twitter post, Moore claimed the event had already sold more than 50 per cent of 800 tickets available.

In that same Tweet, Moore addressed those responsible for his initial cancellation.

In less than 24 hrs, no ads, 50% of 800 tickets to my Regina speech May 19 eve sold. We can expand to 2000. "Fake Invisible Catastrophes and Threats of Doom". I have something real to say and those Regina dolts banned me. They could have capitalized on me. https://t.co/pQ9KVf7pNS — Patrick Moore (@EcoSenseNow) February 12, 2020

“I have something real to say and those Regina dolts banned me. They could have capitalized on me.”

Coun. Mike O’Donnell, a co-chair of the Reimagine Conference 2020: Roadmap to Sustainable Cities steering committee, expects Moore, hired for $10,000 plus $1,400 in expenses, will still receive remuneration.

Moore’s speech takes place from 6:30 – 9:30 p.m. Tickets start at $25.