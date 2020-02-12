Menu

Canada

Right-wing media outlet hires Patrick Moore to speak in Regina

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted February 12, 2020 4:51 pm
The Rebel Media have hired climate change skeptic Patrick Moore to speak in Regina, after he was axed by City of Regina last week.
The Rebel Media have hired climate change skeptic Patrick Moore to speak in Regina, after he was axed by City of Regina last week.

Climate change skeptic Patrick Moore will be speaking in Regina after all.

Moore was scheduled to speak at an upcoming sustainability conference hosted by the City of Regina on May 20, but was axed after public backlash.

READ MORE: Regina axes climate skeptic Patrick Moore from sustainability conference agenda

His speech was titled “Fake Invisible Catastrophes and Threats of Doom.”

Tuesday night, Moore tweeted his services were picked up by right-wing media outlet Rebel News.

Moore will speaking at the Conexus Arts Centre on May 10 – days before the city’s Reimagine Conference 2020: Roadmap to Sustainable Cities conference.

In another Twitter post, Moore claimed the event had already sold more than 50 per cent of 800 tickets available.

In that same Tweet, Moore addressed those responsible for his initial cancellation.

“I have something real to say and those Regina dolts banned me. They could have capitalized on me.”

READ MORE: Regina hires climate change skeptic to speak at energy sustainability conference

Coun. Mike O’Donnell, a co-chair of the Reimagine Conference 2020: Roadmap to Sustainable Cities steering committee, expects Moore, hired for $10,000 plus $1,400 in expenses, will still receive remuneration.

Moore’s speech takes place from 6:30 – 9:30 p.m. Tickets start at $25.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Climate ChangeTwitterCity of ReginaClimateRebel MediaConexusconexus arts centrePatrick Moore
