2 Windsor men charged with theft of snowmobiles in Bancroft: OPP

Two Windsor, Ont., men face theft-related charges following an investigation into stolen snowmobiles in Bancroft last week.
Bancroft OPP say around 9 a.m. on Feb. 8, officers received a report of stolen snowmobiles in a parking lot on Hastings Street North in the Town of Bancroft.
Officers attended the scene and eventually located the snowmobiles.
As a result of the investigation two people were arrested.
Dylan Lajoie, 27, and Rory Vadnais, 33, both of Windsor, were each charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and altering/destroying/removing a vehicle identification number.
Vadnais was additionally charged with failure to comply with a release order.
Both men were released and are scheduled to appear in court in Bancroft on March 10, OPP said.
COMMENTS