Crime

2 Windsor men charged with theft of snowmobiles in Bancroft: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 12, 2020 4:37 pm
Bancroft OPP charged two men in connection to the reported theft of snowmobiles on Feb. 8.
Bancroft OPP charged two men in connection to the reported theft of snowmobiles on Feb. 8. File / Global News

Two Windsor, Ont., men face theft-related charges following an investigation into stolen snowmobiles in Bancroft last week.

Bancroft OPP say around 9 a.m. on Feb. 8, officers received a report of stolen snowmobiles in a parking lot on Hastings Street North in the Town of Bancroft.

Prince Edward County firefighters save 2 Newmarket snowmobilers who fell through ice

Officers attended the scene and eventually located the snowmobiles.

As a result of the investigation two people were arrested.

Dylan Lajoie, 27, and Rory Vadnais, 33, both of Windsor, were each charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and altering/destroying/removing a vehicle identification number.

Vadnais was additionally charged with failure to comply with a release order.

Both men were released and are scheduled to appear in court in Bancroft on March 10, OPP said.

