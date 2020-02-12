2 Windsor men charged with theft of snowmobiles in Bancroft: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Two Windsor, Ont., men face theft-related charges following an investigation into stolen snowmobiles in Bancroft last week.

Bancroft OPP say around 9 a.m. on Feb. 8, officers received a report of stolen snowmobiles in a parking lot on Hastings Street North in the Town of Bancroft.

READ MORE: Prince Edward County firefighters save 2 Newmarket snowmobilers who fell through ice

Officers attended the scene and eventually located the snowmobiles.

As a result of the investigation two people were arrested.

Dylan Lajoie, 27, and Rory Vadnais, 33, both of Windsor, were each charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and altering/destroying/removing a vehicle identification number.

Vadnais was additionally charged with failure to comply with a release order.

Both men were released and are scheduled to appear in court in Bancroft on March 10, OPP said.

Story continues below advertisement