Okanagan man arrested, handgun seized after report of shots fired: Oliver RCMP

Police say a man was arrested on Tuesday after shots were fired outside a pub earlier this week in the South Okanagan.

Oliver RCMP say the incident happened along Main Street on Saturday, Feb. 8, at approximately 11:30 p.m., but was not reported until the next morning.

According to police, witnesses said they saw a man inside the pub showing a handgun to other patrons.

“Shortly after the man departed, five to six shots were heard in the parking lot and the same man was witnessed to be randomly shooting the gun into the air,” police said. “Bullet casings were later located on the ground.”

On Feb. 11, Oliver RCMP said they identified and arrested a local 50-year-old resident.

Police say he is facing several potential charges, including careless use of a firearm and carrying a concealed weapon, and that the handgun was seized.

“The members of the Oliver RCMP detachment worked diligently to quickly identify the man, arrest him and seize the firearm,” said Sgt Jason Bayda.

“Their quick efforts enabled them to remove this firearm from the man and take it off the streets.”