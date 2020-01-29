Menu

Crime

Replica handgun, cannabis seized from vehicle on Hwy. 400: OPP

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted January 29, 2020 1:18 pm
.
. Twitter/OPP HIghway Safety Division

Four 16-year-olds were arrested, two of whom are facing cannabis charges, after a replica handgun and a quantity of marijuana were seized from a vehicle on Highway 400 on Monday.

“A witness saw what appeared to be a black handgun being pulled in and out of a black backpack, with four occupants in a motor vehicle, travelling southbound on Highway 400,” OPP Const. Ouwendyk said on Twitter Tuesday.

The vehicle was located and officers initiated a “rolling block” and a “high-risk takedown,” Ouwendyk said.

The four teens were released to their parents.

“We take these calls very seriously,” Ouwendyk said.

“As you can see this weapon looks real, and we treat it as such.”

