Replica handgun, cannabis seized from vehicle on Hwy. 400: OPP

Four 16-year-olds were arrested, two of whom are facing cannabis charges, after a replica handgun and a quantity of marijuana were seized from a vehicle on Highway 400 on Monday.

“A witness saw what appeared to be a black handgun being pulled in and out of a black backpack, with four occupants in a motor vehicle, travelling southbound on Highway 400,” OPP Const. Ouwendyk said on Twitter Tuesday.

The vehicle was located and officers initiated a “rolling block” and a “high-risk takedown,” Ouwendyk said.

Four 16 year old youths with replica hand gun and cannabis…#RecipeForDisaster pic.twitter.com/cxJlydnxn8 — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) January 28, 2020

The four teens were released to their parents.

“We take these calls very seriously,” Ouwendyk said.

“As you can see this weapon looks real, and we treat it as such.”

