‘Leeland’s memory will live on’: N.S. boy with heartwarming bucket list passes away

A young Nova Scotia boy who won the hearts of Maritimers has passed away.

Nine-year-old Leeland Hill Beck died last Saturday at the IWK Health Centre in Halifax, according to his obituary.

“Leeland was larger than life and always put others first,” the foundation said in a Facebook post Tuesday. “We extend our heartfelt condolences to Leeland’s family and loved ones.

"Leeland's memory will live on through all the lives he touched."

Leeland suffered from terminal brain cancer. The Children’s Wish Foundation of Canada helped make some of Leeland’s wishes come true, including a “puppy party” last July in Dartmouth.

The Nova Scotia chapter of the foundation also helped him meet his 91-year-old great grandmother in Newfoundland’s Conception Bay South.

A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. in Evangel Pentecostal Church on Cole Harbour Road.