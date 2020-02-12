Menu

‘Leeland’s memory will live on’: N.S. boy with heartwarming bucket list passes away

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted February 12, 2020 3:46 pm
Nine-year-old Leeland Hill Beck died last Saturday at the IWK Health Centre in Halifax,. Facebook/Children's Wish Foundation of Canada

A young Nova Scotia boy who won the hearts of Maritimers has passed away.

Nine-year-old Leeland Hill Beck died last Saturday at the IWK Health Centre in Halifax, according to his obituary.

“Leeland was larger than life and always put others first,” the foundation said in a Facebook post Tuesday. “We extend our heartfelt condolences to Leeland’s family and loved ones.

“Leeland’s memory will live on through all the lives he touched.”

'We joked about his height': Brampton teen with cancer talks about getting dying wish to meet LeBron

Leeland suffered from terminal brain cancer. The Children’s Wish Foundation of Canada helped make some of Leeland’s wishes come true, including a “puppy party” last July in Dartmouth.

The Nova Scotia chapter of the foundation also helped him meet his 91-year-old great grandmother in Newfoundland’s Conception Bay South.

Children’s Wish Foundation child goes to Disney World
A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. in Evangel Pentecostal Church on Cole Harbour Road.

