Crime

Winnipeg man charged with second-degree murder in Middle Gate stabbing

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted February 12, 2020 1:09 pm
Updated February 12, 2020 1:23 pm
Winnipeg police at the scene at 6 Middle Gate on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020.
Winnipeg police at the scene at 6 Middle Gate on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. Abigail Turner/Global News

Winnipeg police have arrested and charged a suspect in connection with a fatal stabbing Tuesday in the Armstrong’s Point area.

Police were called to a three-suite duplex at 6 Middle Gate just after 7:30 Tuesday morning, where they found the body of a man with stab wounds.

READ MORE: Winnipeg police tape off house on Middle Gate in Armstrong’s Point

The victim was later identified as Michael Bruyere, 34.

Later that afternoon, police arrested a male suspect outside of a McPhillips Street convenience store.

Story continues below advertisement

Homicide investigators believe the victim and suspect had been at the Middle Gate home early that morning when an argument broke out and the victim was stabbed.

Jordan James Bonwick, 26, is in custody facing second-degree murder charges.

This is the city’s fifth homicide of the year.

Witnesses to mall stabbing shocked and saddened
