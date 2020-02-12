Winnipeg man charged with second-degree murder in Middle Gate stabbing

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Winnipeg police have arrested and charged a suspect in connection with a fatal stabbing Tuesday in the Armstrong’s Point area.

Police were called to a three-suite duplex at 6 Middle Gate just after 7:30 Tuesday morning, where they found the body of a man with stab wounds.

The victim was later identified as Michael Bruyere, 34.

Later that afternoon, police arrested a male suspect outside of a McPhillips Street convenience store.

A 26-year-old male has been charged with second-degree murder after a stabbing in the first 100 block of Middle Gate yesterday. Media release: https://t.co/3dQ2yIajaB — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) February 12, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Homicide investigators believe the victim and suspect had been at the Middle Gate home early that morning when an argument broke out and the victim was stabbed.

Jordan James Bonwick, 26, is in custody facing second-degree murder charges.

This is the city’s fifth homicide of the year.

1:04 Witnesses to mall stabbing shocked and saddened Witnesses to mall stabbing shocked and saddened