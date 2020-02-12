Liam Hawel scores pair as Kitchener Rangers edge Erie Otters

Send this page to someone via email

The Kitchener Rangers extended their lead atop the Ontario Hockey League’s Midwest Division with a 3-1 win over the Erie Otters at The Aud on Tuesday night.

The Rangers now sit three points in front of the London Knights although the London Knights have two games in hand.

Recent acquisition Liam Hawel opened the scoring just 1:11 into the contest for the Rangers.

Otters forward Maxim Golod evened the score at about the 10:54 mark, but less than a minute later Donovan Sebrango restored the Rangers’ lead.

That score stood until Hawel added an empty-netter with just over a minute to play.

Jacob Ingham shone brightly in goal for Kitchener, turning aside 37 of the 38 shots he faced. His counterpart, Daniel Murphy, was also sharp, making 31 saves.

The Rangers will be in London on Friday night to see if they are able to extend the gap over the Knights.