Kelowna boy using school mantra to spread kindness

Pearson Road Elementary School in Rutland prides itself with a concept that is re-enforced regularly–kindness.

Being kind is something that is often talked about among students and staff.

But a Grade 5 student has taken the concept to a higher level and is now trying to spread kindness outside of his school.

“Imagine if nobody was kind in this world,” Tyson Wilson told Global News. “Where would we be right now? Where would this amazing world we have be?”

The 10-year-old initiated and organized a blanket drive to help women and children in difficult situations.

“Some people when they go to the women’s shelter they, as far as I know, they don’t feel loved, they feel rejected, hated,” said Wilson. “So having this blanket represents warmth to try and let them know that people do care.”

Tyson said he wanted to help others because he knows what it’s like to go through tough times.

“Just a lot has happened, a lot of trauma for me,” he said.

He hopes by performing acts of kindness, it inspires others to do the same.

“You can be 100 or you can be 10, you can always make a difference no matter what age you are,” Tyson said.

Tyson’s goal is collect at least 50 new blankets.

He will present them to the Kelowna Women’s Shelter this Friday, Valentine’s Day, as a gesture of love at a special assembly at his school.

If you would like to donate a new blanket or money to allow the school to purchase blankets, you can drop off your donation at Pearson Road Elementary before Friday.

Wilson will also be outside the school on Thursday morning, between 8 and 8:30 a.m., for a blanket donation drive-thru so donors don’t even have to get out of their vehicles.