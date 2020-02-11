Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Education

YMCA says new preschool spaces available in Penticton

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted February 11, 2020 6:32 pm
The YMCA’s Queen’s Park child care centre in Penticton now has a preschool program for children ages 3 to 5.
The YMCA’s Queen’s Park child care centre in Penticton now has a preschool program for children ages 3 to 5. Submitted

The YMCA says its Queens Park child-care centre now has available preschool spaces.

According to the YMCA, the centre has been providing infant toddler care, care for children ages 3 to 5 plus before- and after-school care since opening in the spring of 2019.

Now, a new preschool program will offer even more child care spaces for local families.

READ MORE: New research links preschool screen time to behavioural and attention problems

“We are thrilled to be launching our Playing to Learn Preschool program in Penticton,” Danielle Miranda of the YMCA said in a press release. “A child’s early years set the foundation for their future.”

According to the Y, there will be full- and half-day options from two to five days a week, providing flexibility for families who want to further prepare their child for kindergarten.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Alberta boy born with rare illness no big deal for classmates: ‘Are we going to play?’

“We want to ensure every family, no matter their circumstance, can access high quality child care and preschool,” said Miranda.

“Whether finances are a barrier, or it is difficult to find a preschool that fits into a busy schedule, we can help families find a solution that works for them.”

For more information about the preschool, click here.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Okanaganpentictonsouth okanaganChild CareYMCAPreschoolPenticton YMCApreschool program
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.