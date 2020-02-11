YMCA says new preschool spaces available in Penticton

Send this page to someone via email

The YMCA says its Queens Park child-care centre now has available preschool spaces.

According to the YMCA, the centre has been providing infant toddler care, care for children ages 3 to 5 plus before- and after-school care since opening in the spring of 2019.

Now, a new preschool program will offer even more child care spaces for local families.

READ MORE: New research links preschool screen time to behavioural and attention problems

“We are thrilled to be launching our Playing to Learn Preschool program in Penticton,” Danielle Miranda of the YMCA said in a press release. “A child’s early years set the foundation for their future.”

According to the Y, there will be full- and half-day options from two to five days a week, providing flexibility for families who want to further prepare their child for kindergarten.

Story continues below advertisement

“We want to ensure every family, no matter their circumstance, can access high quality child care and preschool,” said Miranda.

“Whether finances are a barrier, or it is difficult to find a preschool that fits into a busy schedule, we can help families find a solution that works for them.”

For more information about the preschool, click here.